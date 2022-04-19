Blackstone (BX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Blackstone to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BX opened at $111.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Blackstone has a fifty-two week low of $78.82 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 71.25%.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 878,452 shares of company stock worth $55,879,978 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.42.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

