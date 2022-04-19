Lam Research (LRCX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.52 per share for the quarter. Lam Research has set its Q3 guidance at $6.70-8.20 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lam Research to post $33 EPS for the current fiscal year and $39 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $470.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $530.90 and a 200 day moving average of $596.49. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $451.00 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The firm has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,843. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,097,000 after purchasing an additional 274,306 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Lam Research by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,090,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $707.63.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

