First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 56.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $61.59 on Tuesday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $47.92 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 56.73%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,173,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,899,000 after purchasing an additional 528,890 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 676,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,800,000 after purchasing an additional 238,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,740,000 after purchasing an additional 213,252 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 352,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,365,000 after buying an additional 19,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after buying an additional 25,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust (Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.