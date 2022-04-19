Analyzing MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX) and VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)

MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX – Get Rating) and VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares MCX Technologies and VTEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MCX Technologies -56.27% -22.33% -18.51% VTEX -48.11% -30.91% -21.64%

41.2% of VTEX shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of MCX Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MCX Technologies and VTEX’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MCX Technologies $50,000.00 40.86 -$40,000.00 N/A N/A VTEX $125.77 million 8.71 -$60.51 million N/A N/A

MCX Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VTEX.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for MCX Technologies and VTEX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MCX Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A VTEX 0 3 5 0 2.63

VTEX has a consensus price target of $22.83, suggesting a potential upside of 290.17%. Given VTEX’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VTEX is more favorable than MCX Technologies.

MCX Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

MCX Technologies Corporation focuses on delivering digital transformation solutions to customer-centric organizations through integrated marketing, data science, analytics, commerce, and machine learning in the United States. It offers professional and related consulting services, including brand strategy, pricing science, data science, digital marketing, customer experience management consulting, implementation, and go-to-market execution in support of these strategies. The company was formerly known as McorpCX, Inc. and changed its name to MCX Technologies Corporation in August 2020. MCX Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

VTEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. It has operations in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, France, Italy, Mexico, Peru, Portugal, Romania, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States. VTEX was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

