Enjoy Technology (ENJY) and The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) is one of 226 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Enjoy Technology to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.9% of Enjoy Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.0% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Enjoy Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Enjoy Technology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enjoy Technology N/A -804.30% -39.58% Enjoy Technology Competitors -15.21% -19.31% -6.84%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enjoy Technology and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enjoy Technology $81.00 million -$220.61 million -2.21 Enjoy Technology Competitors $3.23 billion $495.58 million -62,680.15

Enjoy Technology’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Enjoy Technology. Enjoy Technology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Enjoy Technology and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enjoy Technology 0 5 0 0 2.00 Enjoy Technology Competitors 1346 6763 12144 345 2.56

Enjoy Technology presently has a consensus target price of $6.92, suggesting a potential upside of 130.56%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 41.44%. Given Enjoy Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enjoy Technology is more favorable than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Enjoy Technology has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enjoy Technology’s peers have a beta of 0.97, suggesting that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enjoy Technology peers beat Enjoy Technology on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Enjoy Technology Company Profile

Enjoy Technology, Inc. operates mobile retail stores in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

