Head to Head Contrast: CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ) & Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN)

CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ – Get Rating) and Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CleanTech Acquisition and Nordson’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CleanTech Acquisition N/A N/A -$600,000.00 N/A N/A Nordson $2.36 billion 5.32 $454.37 million $8.47 25.59

Nordson has higher revenue and earnings than CleanTech Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.3% of CleanTech Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Nordson shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Nordson shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CleanTech Acquisition and Nordson, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CleanTech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Nordson 0 3 2 0 2.40

Nordson has a consensus price target of $276.25, indicating a potential upside of 27.47%. Given Nordson’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nordson is more favorable than CleanTech Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares CleanTech Acquisition and Nordson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CleanTech Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Nordson 20.34% 23.76% 13.39%

Summary

Nordson beats CleanTech Acquisition on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CleanTech Acquisition Company Profile

Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in the cleantech or climatetech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS). The IPS segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products. It also offers automated and manual dispensing products and systems to apply adhesive and sealant materials; dispensing and curing systems to coat and cure containers; systems to apply liquid paints and coatings to consumer and industrial products; and systems to apply powder paints and coatings to metal, plastic, and wood products, as well as ultraviolet equipment for use in curing and drying operations for specialty coatings, semiconductor materials, and paints. The ATS segment provides automated dispensing systems for the attachment, protection, and coating of fluids, as well as related gas plasma treatment systems for cleaning and conditioning surfaces; precision manual and semi-automated dispensers, minimally invasive interventional delivery devices, plastic molded syringes, cartridges, tips, fluid connection components, tubing, balloons, and catheters; and bond testing and automated optical, acoustic microscopy, and x-ray inspection systems for use in semiconductor and printed circuit board industries. The company markets its products through direct sales force, as well as distributors and sales representatives. Nordson Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.

