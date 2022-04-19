Reviewing Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) and Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) and Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.0% of Integra LifeSciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Integra LifeSciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Integra LifeSciences has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lyra Therapeutics has a beta of -0.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Integra LifeSciences and Lyra Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integra LifeSciences 1 5 3 0 2.22 Lyra Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus target price of $75.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.88%. Given Integra LifeSciences’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Integra LifeSciences is more favorable than Lyra Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Integra LifeSciences and Lyra Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integra LifeSciences 10.96% 16.93% 7.24% Lyra Therapeutics N/A -84.26% -64.02%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Integra LifeSciences and Lyra Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integra LifeSciences $1.54 billion 3.31 $169.07 million $1.98 31.03 Lyra Therapeutics $280,000.00 321.87 -$43.51 million ($3.35) -2.07

Integra LifeSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Lyra Therapeutics. Lyra Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integra LifeSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Integra LifeSciences beats Lyra Therapeutics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integra LifeSciences (Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services. It also sells approximately 40,000 instrument patterns, and surgical and lighting products to hospitals and surgery centers, as well as dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. In addition, the company provides regenerative technology products for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds; and surgical tissue repair products for hernia repair, peripheral nerve repair and protection, and tendon repair. Further, it offers skin and wound repair, plastics and surgical reconstruction products, bone grafts, and nerve and tendon repair products. The company offers its products directly through various sales forces and other distribution channels to the hospitals, integrated health networks, group purchasing organizations, clinicians, surgery centers, and health care providers in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Lyra Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration. Its product candidates include LYR-210, an anti-inflammatory implantable drug matrix for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), which is in Phase II clinical trial; and LYR-220 for CRS patients with and without nasal polyps. The company was formerly known as 480 Biomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2018. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

