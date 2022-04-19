Critical Survey: ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) and Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU)

ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF – Get Rating) and Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get ZEN Graphene Solutions alerts:

ZEN Graphene Solutions has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Fuels has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ZEN Graphene Solutions and Energy Fuels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZEN Graphene Solutions N/A -38.60% -35.82% Energy Fuels 48.40% -14.55% -13.25%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ZEN Graphene Solutions and Energy Fuels’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZEN Graphene Solutions N/A N/A -$2.93 million ($0.08) -35.50 Energy Fuels $3.18 million 490.82 $1.54 million $0.02 498.00

Energy Fuels has higher revenue and earnings than ZEN Graphene Solutions. ZEN Graphene Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energy Fuels, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.2% of Energy Fuels shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Energy Fuels shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ZEN Graphene Solutions and Energy Fuels, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZEN Graphene Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Energy Fuels 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Energy Fuels beats ZEN Graphene Solutions on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZEN Graphene Solutions (Get Rating)

Zentek Ltd. is an emerging high-tech nano-graphite and graphene materials company. It focuses on the development of Albany Graphite Deposit project. The company was founded on July 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

About Energy Fuels (Get Rating)

Energy Fuels Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah. It also holds interests in uranium and uranium/vanadium properties and projects in various stages of exploration, permitting, and evaluation located in Utah, Wyoming, Arizona, New Mexico, and Colorado. The company was formerly known as Volcanic Metals Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Energy Fuels Inc. in May 2006. Energy Fuels Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for ZEN Graphene Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEN Graphene Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.