Analyzing American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT) & Unisys (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) and American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.1% of Unisys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Unisys shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.3% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Unisys and American Virtual Cloud Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unisys $2.05 billion 0.61 -$448.50 million ($6.78) -2.72 American Virtual Cloud Technologies $87.61 million 0.71 -$27.17 million N/A N/A

American Virtual Cloud Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Unisys.

Profitability

This table compares Unisys and American Virtual Cloud Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unisys -21.83% -54.39% 4.91% American Virtual Cloud Technologies -85.99% -415.17% -63.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Unisys and American Virtual Cloud Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unisys 0 0 1 0 3.00 American Virtual Cloud Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Unisys currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 89.80%. Given Unisys’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Unisys is more favorable than American Virtual Cloud Technologies.

Summary

Unisys beats American Virtual Cloud Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Unisys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences. The C&I segment offers solutions that drive modern IT service platforms, cloud applications development, intelligent services, and cybersecurity services. The ECS segment provides solutions that harness secure, continuous high-intensity computing, and enable digital services through software-defined operating environments. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; PowerSuite, a packaged software tool used by enterprise IT to monitor, analyze, troubleshoot and secure collaboration, and communications multi-platform environments; Unisys ClearPath Forward, a software operating environment for high-intensity enterprise computing; and Unisys Stealth security software, which enables trusted identities to access micro-segmented critical assets and safely communicate through secure and encrypted channels. In addition, the company provides industry solutions, which help law enforcement agencies solve crime; social services case workers assist families; travel and transportation companies manage freight and distribution; and financial institutions deliver omnichannel banking. It serves customers in the government, financial services, and commercial markets through direct sales force, distributors, resellers, and alliance partners. Unisys Corporation was founded in 1886 and is based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. provides IT solutions and managed services. It offers managed IT services to a range of clients, including unified communications-as-a-service, directory and messaging, enterprise networking, cybersecurity, collaboration, data center, integration, storage, backup, virtualization, and converged infrastructure. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

