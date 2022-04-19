Comparing AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) and AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Dyadic International has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVROBIO has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dyadic International and AVROBIO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dyadic International 0 0 1 0 3.00 AVROBIO 0 3 4 0 2.57

Dyadic International currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 138.10%. AVROBIO has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 872.22%. Given AVROBIO’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AVROBIO is more favorable than Dyadic International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dyadic International and AVROBIO’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dyadic International $2.40 million 29.68 -$13.07 million N/A N/A AVROBIO N/A N/A -$119.13 million ($2.79) -0.39

Dyadic International has higher revenue and earnings than AVROBIO.

Profitability

This table compares Dyadic International and AVROBIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dyadic International -543.68% -58.65% -52.34% AVROBIO N/A -58.33% -52.69%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.6% of Dyadic International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of AVROBIO shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.5% of Dyadic International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of AVROBIO shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AVROBIO beats Dyadic International on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dyadic International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dyadic International, Inc., a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 platform and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, bi/tri-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins. It offers DYAI-100, SARS-CoV-2-S-RBD antigen vaccine candidate towards a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial, is to validate to serve as proof of concept for the development of next generation multivariant COVID-19 vaccine candidates. The company has a research and development agreement with VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, Ltd.; strategic research services agreement with Biotechnology Developments for Industry in Pharmaceuticals, S.L.U.; and collaboration with a Syngene International Limited. Dyadic International, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

AVROBIO Company Profile (Get Rating)

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease. The company's product includes AVR-RD-01, a gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also developing AVR-RD-02, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of type 1 Gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03, for the treatment of Pompe disease; AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis; AVR-RD-05 for the treatment of Hunter syndrome; and AVR-RD-06 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of Gaucher disease type 3. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

