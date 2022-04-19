L Catterton Asia Acquisition (NASDAQ:LCAA) Shares Up 0.1%

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.82. 101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 74,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCAA. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 15,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

