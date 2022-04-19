Short Interest in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Increases By 47.7%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,900 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the March 15th total of 121,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of HPK stock opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 61.11 and a beta of 0.78. HighPeak Energy has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $34.74.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect that HighPeak Energy will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

In other HighPeak Energy news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $181,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPK. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy in the third quarter valued at about $45,000,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $7,837,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $4,443,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,727,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,464,000. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

