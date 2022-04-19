Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) Short Interest Update

Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 265,000 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the March 15th total of 179,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 27.6% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 454.5% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 48,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 39,948 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 578,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 422,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 111,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Capital Corp V alerts:

CCV stock opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80. Churchill Capital Corp V has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $10.55.

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.