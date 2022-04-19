Short Interest in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Rises By 47.9%

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,710,000 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the March 15th total of 3,860,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,351,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,979,000 after purchasing an additional 440,755 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,088,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,165,000 after buying an additional 548,880 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,205,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,883,000 after buying an additional 297,932 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,308,000 after buying an additional 38,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,322,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,633,000 after buying an additional 159,992 shares during the last quarter. 12.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MUFG opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $6.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.93. The stock has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $12.36 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MUFG shares. StockNews.com cut Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

