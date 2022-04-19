Short Interest in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Rises By 47.9%

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,710,000 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the March 15th total of 3,860,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,351,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,979,000 after purchasing an additional 440,755 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,088,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,165,000 after buying an additional 548,880 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,205,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,883,000 after buying an additional 297,932 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,308,000 after buying an additional 38,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,322,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,633,000 after buying an additional 159,992 shares during the last quarter. 12.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of MUFG opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $6.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.93. The stock has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72.
Several equities analysts have commented on MUFG shares. StockNews.com cut Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.