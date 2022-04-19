Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Short Interest Up 48.0% in March

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LZAGY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 800 to CHF 785 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 850 to CHF 900 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.00.

LZAGY stock opened at $68.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.32. Lonza Group has a one year low of $59.92 and a one year high of $86.31.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, and Capsules and Health Ingredients divisions. The Biologics division engages in the contract development and manufacturing services for biopharmaceuticals.

