Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Short Interest Up 48.9% in March

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,680,000 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the March 15th total of 6,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68. The company has a market cap of $392.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Outlook Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $3.27.

Outlook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OTLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kurt J. Hilzinger purchased 41,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $60,093.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt J. Hilzinger purchased 95,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $142,439.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 142,757 shares of company stock worth $212,133. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 174.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 375.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,666 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 35.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

