Short Interest in CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Expands By 48.2%

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 603,900 shares, a growth of 48.2% from the March 15th total of 407,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,019.5 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CK Asset from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHKGF opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. CK Asset has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $7.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.37.

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; residential property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

