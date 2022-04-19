Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 48.5% from the March 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hywin stock opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.79. Hywin has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $8.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hywin stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.06% of Hywin at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, insurance brokerage, and asset management service in China. It distributes private market investment products comprising asset-backed products, such as real estate securitization products, and equity investments in real estate projects or private project companies; venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds; and supply chain financing products, cash management products, and funds managed by its subsidiaries.

