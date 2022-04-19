Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Short Interest Up 48.6% in March

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 599,900 shares, an increase of 48.6% from the March 15th total of 403,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABCM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Abcam from GBX 1,800 ($23.42) to GBX 1,500 ($19.52) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abcam from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $513.00.

Get Abcam alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABCM. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Abcam during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Abcam during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Abcam by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Abcam by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ABCM opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.47. Abcam has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $24.00.

About Abcam (Get Rating)

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.