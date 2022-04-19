Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Short Interest Up 49.5% in March

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, an increase of 49.5% from the March 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:FSUGY opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average is $26.76. Fortescue Metals Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 14.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.