UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Short Interest Up 49.2% in March

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,048,500 shares, a growth of 49.2% from the March 15th total of 2,043,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 483.9 days.

OTCMKTS:UNCFF opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.65. UniCredit has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $18.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

