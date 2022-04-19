Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA) Short Interest Up 48.3% in March

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a growth of 48.3% from the March 15th total of 863,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.55.

Omega Therapeutics stock opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 19.13 and a quick ratio of 19.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.84. Omega Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $31.41.

Omega Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OMGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMGA. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,301,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,316,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,425,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,061,000. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform is designed to coopt nature's operating system by harnessing the power of epigenetics, the mechanism for gene control and cell differentiation. The company is developing omega epigenomic controller (OEC) candidates to up-regulate the expression of HNF4a, a transcriptional master regulator as a potential way to restore liver-cell function in patients suffering from chronic liver diseases; to control the expression of genes that have been strongly linked to cell-growth inhibition in patients with diabetes and other conditions to restore the capacity for corneal regeneration; to down-regulate expression of the CXCL1, 2, 3, and IL-8 gene cluster; to control expression of genes implicated in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis to halt or reverse disease progression and improve disease outcomes; to down-regulate the expression of SFRP1, a protein that inhibits hair growth; and to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer.

