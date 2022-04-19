Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Trading Down 0.1%

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.95 and last traded at $27.95. Approximately 800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.98.

JWLLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded Jamieson Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$46.25 to C$45.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.02.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

