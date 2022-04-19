Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Get Rating) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.90 and last traded at $51.12. Approximately 41,865 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $51.22.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.51 and a 200-day moving average of $53.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 504,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,199,000 after acquiring an additional 225,670 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 34,069 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 108,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 16,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

