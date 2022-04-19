Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:LEXI) Shares Down 0.1%

Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:LEXI – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.24 and last traded at $25.27. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.30.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average is $25.92.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alexis Practical Tactical ETF stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:LEXI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,711,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,356 shares during the period. Alexis Practical Tactical ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 84.02% of Alexis Practical Tactical ETF worth $46,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

