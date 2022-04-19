Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XTJL) Shares Down 0.1%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XTJL – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.92 and last traded at $26.99. Approximately 1,850 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 4,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.02.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.02.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - July

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $889,000.

