Tri Pointe Homes (TPH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tri Pointe Homes to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $20.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.51. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TPH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPH. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 337,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,414,000 after acquiring an additional 63,809 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth $4,802,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

