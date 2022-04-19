Bank OZK (OZK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 48.78%. The firm had revenue of $296.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Bank OZK to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $40.12 on Tuesday. Bank OZK has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $51.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank OZK by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 471,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,927,000 after buying an additional 148,021 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 660,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,725,000 after purchasing an additional 44,485 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,756,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,505,000 after purchasing an additional 40,211 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 59,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 36,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 8.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 17,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

About Bank OZK (Get Rating)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

