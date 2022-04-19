Columbia Banking System (COLB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect Columbia Banking System to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 32.19%. The company had revenue of $169.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect Columbia Banking System to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $30.20 on Tuesday. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $45.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.79. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

COLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

In other Columbia Banking System news, CFO Aaron James Deer purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the third quarter valued at $275,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 25.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at $650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

