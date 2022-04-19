OFG Bancorp (OFG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $140.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect OFG Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OFG stock opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.78 and a 52-week high of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.35%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OFG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on OFG Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

In related news, Director Jorge Colon purchased 1,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $32,989.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $70,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 126,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

