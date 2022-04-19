Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PINE opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $21.07. The company has a market cap of $219.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 136.71%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PINE. Jonestrading began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.92.

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, SVP Daniel Earl Smith purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.35 per share, with a total value of $135,790.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 836,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,341,389.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,242 shares of company stock worth $371,264 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpine Income Property Trust (Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.