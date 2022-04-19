Gores Technology Partners II (NASDAQ:GTPB) Shares Down 0.1%

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.82. 484 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 224,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gores Technology Partners II by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,112,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,916,000 after acquiring an additional 862,704 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,452,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 52,059 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,113,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,026,000 after purchasing an additional 87,941 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,840,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 562,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

