Yduqs Participações (OTCMKTS:YDUQY) Trading Down 15.1%

Yduqs Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:YDUQY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 15.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.61 and last traded at $3.61. 139 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average of $3.96.

Yduqs Participações Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YDUQY)

Yduqs ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA operates as a higher education company. The company offers face to face and distance learning undergraduate, graduate, and post graduate courses; and masters and doctorate courses. It also provides digital education services. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a total of 763 thousand students; and operated one university, twenty-one university centers, and fifty colleges accredited and distributed in twenty-five states in Brazil and the Federal District.

