Yduqs Participações (OTCMKTS:YDUQY) Trading Down 15.1%

Yduqs Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:YDUQY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 15.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.61 and last traded at $3.61. 139 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average of $3.96.
Yduqs Participações Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YDUQY)
