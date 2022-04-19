VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NYSEARCA:DAPP) Trading Down 1.1%

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NYSEARCA:DAPP – Get Rating) shares fell 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.88 and last traded at $12.23. 44,772 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 96,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.37.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 468.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the third quarter valued at $431,000.

