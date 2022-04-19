LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Shares Down 5.2%

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) traded down 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.99 and last traded at $4.01. 1,720 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 14,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LAVA Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $101.66 million and a P/E ratio of -0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LAVA Therapeutics stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in LAVA Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LVTX Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 123,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.49% of LAVA Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX)

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

