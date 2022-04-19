Tastemaker Acquisition (NASDAQ:TMKR) Trading 0.1% Higher

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.93. 163 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 42,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 21.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tastemaker Acquisition by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition in the third quarter worth $296,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

