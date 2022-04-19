FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) Stock Price Down 0.1%

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.20 and last traded at $21.30. 20,999 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter valued at $463,000.

