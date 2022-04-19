TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (BATS:MARZ) Trading Down 0.1%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (BATS:MARZ – Get Rating)’s stock price were down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.36 and last traded at $26.36. Approximately 142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.39.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.60.

Get TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (BATS:MARZ – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.