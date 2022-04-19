Emles @Home ETF (BATS:LIV) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Emles @Home ETF (BATS:LIV – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.46 and last traded at $20.51. 109 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.62.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.45.
