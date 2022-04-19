FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC) Stock Price Down 0.1%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.23 and last traded at $33.34. Approximately 13,836 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.37.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.90.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000.
