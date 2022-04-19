Benessere Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BENEU) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BENEU – Get Rating) dropped 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.81 and last traded at $10.81. Approximately 963 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average is $11.28.

Get Benessere Capital Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Benessere Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $879,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Benessere Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Benessere Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-focused companies in the North, Central, and South America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Benessere Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benessere Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.