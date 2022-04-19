Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Trading Down 1.1%

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.88 and last traded at $12.88. Approximately 210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.02.

Several equities analysts recently commented on THNPF shares. Barclays upgraded Technip Energies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Technip Energies in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Technip Energies from €17.50 ($18.82) to €13.20 ($14.19) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Technip Energies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.10.

Get Technip Energies alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.13.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Technip Energies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technip Energies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.