Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Shares Down 4.1%

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.62. Approximately 211,986 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 567,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $258.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of -1.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cloopen Group by 757.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 417,836 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cloopen Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cloopen Group in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cloopen Group by 246.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 181,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cloopen Group in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

