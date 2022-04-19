TPG Pace Beneficial Finance (NYSE:TPGY) Shares Up 0.2%

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.93. 132,560 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 300,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

