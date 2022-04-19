Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT) Shares Down 15.3%

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 15.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.33. 1,707,147 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 4,606,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.39.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lixte Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lixte Biotechnology by 191.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lixte Biotechnology by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 50,001 shares during the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The company primarily focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

