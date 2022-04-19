Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Trading Down 2%

Shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Rating) traded down 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$5.27 and last traded at C$5.49. 1,480,585 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 2,671,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.60.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$11.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.50.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 17.96, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$941.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.56.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.