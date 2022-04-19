Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Up 4.2% After Insider Buying Activity

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $73.05 and last traded at $73.05. 7,675 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 325,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.11.

Specifically, SVP Francis Tang purchased 2,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 45,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $446,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,565. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Diodes from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Diodes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.12.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $480.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.20 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Diodes by 1,169.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.