Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Up 4.2% Following Insider Buying Activity

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.2% on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $73.05 and last traded at $73.05. Approximately 7,675 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 325,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.11.

Specifically, SVP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $290,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total transaction of $446,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,565 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.12.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $480.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.20 million. Diodes had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 20.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Diodes by 64.0% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 22,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diodes by 5.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,492,000 after purchasing an additional 14,892 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Diodes by 1,994.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 38,736 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Diodes by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,571,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

