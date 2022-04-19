Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $242.00 to $202.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Illinois Tool Works traded as low as $195.58 and last traded at $195.78, with a volume of 8320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.27.

Several other research firms have also commented on ITW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.50.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.64 and its 200 day moving average is $226.27. The stock has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

About Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

