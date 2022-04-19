NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Cormark raised their price target on the stock from C$15.00 to C$17.00. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock. NuVista Energy traded as high as C$11.95 and last traded at C$11.91, with a volume of 600429 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.21.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares cut their price target on NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.90.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.01.

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$323.36 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

